Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul."

"'A Map to Your Soul' is really my favorite book because it's for anyone and everyone that wants to live a fully expressed life," Freed said.

Freed has more than 30 years of experience as a depth psychologist, social-emotional trainer, and astrologer. Her new book, published Oct. 4, offers practical exercises for topics such as communication styles, creativity, psychic development, and health habits, among others.

Freed stopped by News Channel 3-12 to discuss her new book and signing.

Click here for more information.

