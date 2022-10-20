Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery

Readers can choose mail delivery or pick up papers at local newsstands

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press.

"Starting next week, the Santa Barbara News-Press will no longer be delivered by your carrier," the white paper flier said. "Unfortunately labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges have necessitated this change."

The News-Press is the last traditional daily newspaper in Santa Barbara and is typically delivered to subscribers every morning. However, with the News-Press no longer delivering its own papers, readers will have to choose from various options to get their news.

"We know that changes are not easy and we appreciate your understanding and support of the Santa Barbara News-Press," the flier said.

News-Press subscribers could have the papers delivered to their homes or office every day except Sundays via the U.S. Postal Service, according to the flier. It is unclear at the time if the transition away from the News-Press carrier and to U.S.P.S. delivery will cause a delay in the papers' delivery.

The papers will still be available at news stands or for pick-up at local supermarkets, convenience stores, or hotels. Paid subscribers will be mailed coupons that they can redeem for the papers at the various retail locations.

The paper will also continue to publish online at NewsPress.com. If readers were already paper subscribers, they can receive credit for the difference between newspaper delivery and the internet only.

Sunday papers will be available for pick-up at the retail locations or can be delivered by mail with the Monday edition of the paper.

The News-Press did not respond to News Channel 3-12's request for comment.