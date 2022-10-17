Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Restaurant Collective contributes to local economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Chris Chiaparra quit his job in the medical sales business to dive head first into entrepreneurship. 

He opened up Mesa Burger, which is a popular spot for locals on the mesa.

Now, he’s taken over as owner of Lighthouse Coffee which is doing very well. 

In total, he has three Mesa burgers and four Lighthouse coffee shops.

The result? A place for locals to gather and bond throughout the week. 

This has helped the local economy.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

