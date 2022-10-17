Halloween parking permits return to parts of Goleta as city prepares for Isla Vista Halloween

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta is bringing back its annual Halloween parking restrictions ahead of Halloween festivities in Isla Vista.

"Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents," said city spokeswoman, Jaime Shaw.

The permits are issued for the neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista, including University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods and the Cannon Green Condominium complex. Around 1,250 residences between Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east, and Whittier Drive to the south will all receive the parking permits.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Oct. 20, and the permits are required to be taped to the inside of the car's driver's side windows during restricted hours. The restricted hours last from 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, then 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 through 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 – when officials expect most partygoers to be in the area.

Cars that don't have the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing or towing.

There will also be signs posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers and electronic message boards will be at multiple entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods, according to city officials.

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park over Halloween weekend.

If you live in the area and do not receive a permit by Oct. 20, contact the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department by calling 805-961-7554 or emailing lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org. For assistance in Spanish, call 805-961-7558.