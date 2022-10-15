Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year. 

This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants.

Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara Channel and the fresh seafood it has to offer from oysters and mussels to crab and seafood paella.

Seafood lovers will be able to choose fresh caught lobster and sea urchin that will be prepared on the spot. 

For more information about the Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival visit harborfestival.org.

