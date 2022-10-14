Pac Biz Times reports: Local cannabis industry updates

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In this week's talk with the Pacific Coast Business Times, reporter Jorge Mercado discusses how the local cannabis industry is positioning itself to sell locally-grown cannabis across the nation.

Mercado tells News Channel 3-12 about President Biden's recent moves toward decriminalizing cannabis.

"One of the biggest problems that California has is that there is a lot of growth here, we grow a lot of cannabis, but we don't necessarily have a lot of the retail to sell that cannabis," Mercado said. "And then you have a lot of people who are unsure they are even walking into a legal place."

If cannabis is federally legalized, Mercado said that the cannabis grown in California can be sold to growers in other states to encourage growers to produce as much as they can and sell it outside of California.

What exactly will it take to decriminalize cannabis nationwide? Mercado shares his thoughts and more.