Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 6:15 pm
Published 6:13 pm

Pac Biz Times reports: Local cannabis industry updates

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In this week's talk with the Pacific Coast Business Times, reporter Jorge Mercado discusses how the local cannabis industry is positioning itself to sell locally-grown cannabis across the nation.

Mercado tells News Channel 3-12 about President Biden's recent moves toward decriminalizing cannabis.

"One of the biggest problems that California has is that there is a lot of growth here, we grow a lot of cannabis, but we don't necessarily have a lot of the retail to sell that cannabis," Mercado said. "And then you have a lot of people who are unsure they are even walking into a legal place."

If cannabis is federally legalized, Mercado said that the cannabis grown in California can be sold to growers in other states to encourage growers to produce as much as they can and sell it outside of California.

What exactly will it take to decriminalize cannabis nationwide? Mercado shares his thoughts and more.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content