Plaza del Mar Band Shell project secures funding to proceed with restoration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A project to restore the over-100-year-old Band Shell at Plaza del Mar – one of Santa Barbara's oldest parks – has secured funding to proceed with the planned restoration.

The structure serves as a cultural hub in the city as it provides a space for concerts, theater performances, and recitals.

However, as the condition of the Band Shell has "fallen into disrepair," it was evaluated in October 2020 and found that its stage flooring, building frame, and roof had major structural issues. A fence was placed around the Band Shell as a public safety precaution, said city spokeswoman Shelly Cone.

The Historic Landmarks Commission approved the final design for the restoration in November 2021.

The Sant Barbara Parks and Recreation Department secured a nearly $178,000 grant from the state Department of Parks and Recreation to restore the historic Band Shell with hopes to provide a functional performance space and revitalize Plaza del Mar as a destination for music, theater, and dance celebrations, Cone said.

Some of the restoration projects include structural repairs to the building frame, replacement of the roof and wood stage, restoration of the original stage lighting, construction of an American Disability Act-accessible pathway and ramp, and installation of full electrical service.

The Parks and Recreation Department also partnered with the Parks and Recreation Community (PARC) Foundation to secure an additional $55,500 from local foundations and private donors. The other funding includes $175,000 in city general funds and $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding allocated by the city council.

Onsite construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.