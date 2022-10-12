Goleta Holiday Parade returns to kick off the holiday season, volunteers needed

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Holiday Parade is set to return the first weekend of December to kick off the holiday season, and organizers are looking for volunteers and event participants to ensure a successful parade.

The parade will take place in Old Town Goleta on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., giving community members the opportunity to come together and celebrate the holidays with spirit.

“The Holiday Parade has become a much-anticipated tradition in Goleta, and this year could be the best one yet," said Mayor Paula Perotte. "The parade will feature local schools, nonprofits, youth sport teams, friends, families, and other wonderful organizations.”

This year's route will travel from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue.

To ensure that everyone gets to partake in the holiday fun, organizers are still looking for parade participants, volunteers, and sponsors. Residents can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

Various sponsorship levels are available including North Pole Sponsorships ($3000), Regal Stars Diamond Sponsorships ($2500), Reindeer Sponsorships ($1500), or Candy Cane Sponsorships ($1000), among other levels.