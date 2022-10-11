Bike repair station installed in Eastern Goleta Valley

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A new bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive in the Eastern Goleta Valley was installed in September as a collaboration between the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Transportation maintenance staff constricted a concrete pad on the county property and the church purchased and installed the station, according to Lael Wageneck, spokeswoman for the Public Works Department.

"I watched a video where a man riding from Santa Barbara to Camarillo got a flat tire. The church sees a lot of cyclists on the Obern Trail, and we thought it would be nice to contribute to the community in a way that could help people like the man in the video," said church member Tesryl Stoute.

Stoute reached out to a few of her bike groups in Santa Barbara for advice on how the church could build the repair station. She was connected with Public Works staff in March 2021 and began planning the project with the county.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works

Both organizations spent a year fundraising, with the final installation of the repair station in September,

"Providing the infrastructure that promotes safety, accessibility, and connectivity is one of our priorities. Safety is a shared responsibility between local government and anyone who travels on a County road or bike path," said Public Works Deputy Director Chris Sneddon.

"So it's beneficial for everyone when we work with the community on projects like this."