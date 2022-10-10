Photographic author Andrew Antone discusses his first book “Africa”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Photographic author Andrew Antone stopped by News Channel 3-12 Monday morning to discuss "Africa," a photographic safari through the African animal kingdom and Antone's very first book.

Antone took the photos in March 2022 while he was on a honeymoon with his husband in Africa.

"These one-of-a-kind photographs depict a moment in time when the world started to open up again after a global pandemic – flora and fauna had flourished in the absence of humans, once again reclaiming the land that is the lifeblood of these animals," Antone said.

The 456-page book takes readers through the waterways of the Okavango Delta, Botswana, and the grasslands of Chobe National Park, following the footsteps of elephants, zebras, and giraffes.

Antone has been a member and supporter of the Santa Barbara Zoo for more than 15 years and his husband, Patrick, is a zoo volunteer-turned-employee. As part of the "Africa" book release, a photography exhibition will be on display at the zoo through Jan. 31, 2023. The exhibit will feature 32 limited-edition giclées, and Antone will donate 50% of the proceeds from girclées to the zoo.

"Conservation of our natural world has never been more critical than right now. My hope is that through my book, you get to experience African wildlife as if you were there," Antone said. "But even more importantly, I hope it can serve as a compelling reminder of what we stand to lose if we do not care for the animals, lands and oceans that are essential to our planet."

For more information on or to purchase the book, click here.