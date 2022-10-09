Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 11:52 pm
Santa Barbara neon sculptor prepares for show in NYC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A Santa Barbara neon sculptor who collaborated with a painter is about to have his moment in the Big Apple.

Rod Lathim created multimedia works with artist Chris Gocong.

Their show entitled "Let there be light" will open at the Kate Oh Gallery on Madison Avenue on November 3, 2022.

The curator calls the collaboration "ethereal" and "whimsical."

Art enthusiasts may follow Rod Lathim's work on social media @rodlathim or rodlathim.com

Tracy Lehr

