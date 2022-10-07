Hundreds attend UCSB Ukraine Fest Thursday night for a cultural celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– UCSB Arts & Lectures presented Ukraine Fest, a cultural celebration of Ukraine, last night at the Granada Theater in Santa Barbara.

Crowds gathered at the celebration that was part of downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday art walk that is taking place next month.

The free cultural celebration featured craft displays, short music and dance performances from members of the Ukrainian Art Center of Southern California.

They also had a custom “sunflower” cocktail at the good lion.