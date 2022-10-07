Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:01 pm

Hundreds attend UCSB Ukraine Fest Thursday night for a cultural celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– UCSB Arts & Lectures presented Ukraine Fest, a cultural celebration of Ukraine, last night at the Granada Theater in Santa Barbara.

Crowds gathered at the celebration that was part of downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday art walk that is taking place next month.

The free cultural celebration featured craft displays, short music and dance performances from members of the Ukrainian Art Center of Southern California.

They also had a custom “sunflower” cocktail at the good lion.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb
ukraine
ukraine fest
Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content