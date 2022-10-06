Skip to Content
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the crash happened about a half-a-mile west of Solvang on Highway 246 around 1:04 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the cars crashed into a tree.

A bystander performed CPR on the 73-year-old driver, later identified as Linda McIntyre. She was then taken to a hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to her injuries.

A second 73-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to different hospital.

The CHP says a 71-year-old male driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to call Buellton CHP.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

