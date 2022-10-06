Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 10/5/22 on State Route 246 west of Skytt Mesa Drive. The decedent is 73-year-old Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) October 6, 2022

Santa Barbara County Fire says the crash happened about a half-a-mile west of Solvang on Highway 246 around 1:04 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the cars crashed into a tree.

A bystander performed CPR on the 73-year-old driver, later identified as Linda McIntyre. She was then taken to a hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to her injuries.

A second 73-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to different hospital.

The CHP says a 71-year-old male driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to call Buellton CHP.