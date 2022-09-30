Isla Vista to host music concert series featuring UCSB students

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (IVRPD) announced it will host the Music in the Park concert series co-hosted by the UCSB Black Student Union on Saturday.

The concert series will host live reggae, spoken word performances, Soul, R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz and Folk Rock, and a drag queen and step & stroll show.

IVRPD says this event aims to promote a “Soul on Wheels” theme by featuring an emphasis on different forms of transportation such as roller skating, biking, walking, and skateboarding.

"Our incoming Black Student Union board [are] working hard to create community-based events that promote campus resources, while also providing opportunities for small Black owned businesses and local minority artists to promote themselves and their work," said Ethan “EJ” George, President of the UCSB Black Student Union.

The event will start this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Anisq’Oyo’ Park Amphitheatre.

For the full event lineup please visit their website.