100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 team is saying goodbye to our one and only Chief Meteorlogist Kelsey Gercken-Buttitta.

The Ventura native stepped through these doors as an intern over a decade ago and has worn almost every hat possible here including a producer, reporter, and ultimately worked her way up to being our Chief Meteorologist.

Her drive and go-getter personality, along with her natural journalistic skills has propelled her career forward. Being a stellar journalist was not her only asset to the station, she brought a contagious passion for the news, a sweet smile, and a warm, listening ear.

Kelsey stepped up countless times when the community needed her most, especially during natural disasters. Her coverage of the devastating Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides earned her an Emmy nomination for best Weather Anchor.

In Kelsey's career at News Channel 3-12 her coverage as a reporter spans from Presidential visits, wildfires, and even saw her flying with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels truly giving viewers time to fall in love with her.

Not only does Kelsey leave a lasting legacy at KEYT as a talented on-air personality and local celebrity, she leaves with a family. She met her husband, former morning News Anchor and Executive Producer, Joey Buttitta while working here. In her time at KEYT, they welcomed two beautiful baby boys.

Also known as half of the Amazing Race season 27 team called "The Reporters", we've watched as she traveled the world and won!

Kelsey parts ways with two Golden Mike Awards for Best Weather Segment.

Kelsey is leaving our station to become Santa Barbara County's new Communications Manager and Public Information Officer starting Nov. 1.

The News Channel team wishes her the best of luck.