Santa Barbara Public Library offers reading tutoring program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) plans to offer three-sessions of tutoring to help support students who are struggling with reading skills.

The OG Readers Program is a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara students to catch up on essential reading skills, according to the city of Santa Barbara less than half of local students are reading at grade level.

The library also invites adults and teens looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity to become OG Tutors as part of this free one-on-one tutoring service for 1st - 4th graders.

Anyone interested in volunteering are encouraged by SBPL to apply, following the completion of an 8-hour training.

Library staff are offering the next training on Tuesdays, Oct. 4, 11, and 18 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Eastside Library.

Learn more about how to become a tutor here.