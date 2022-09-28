Isla Vista community services district receives award

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Isla Vista Services District (IVCSD) received the 2022 California Special Districts Association (CSDA) Exceptional Public Outreach and Advocacy Award for its commitment and engagement to the people they serve.

It was recognized for the Isla Vista Mobility Plan, which IVCSD successfully applied for and received a grant from the State of California Air Resources Board to develop the very first equity-based Community Mobility Plan for Isla Vista.

The Isla Vista Community Mobility Plan is part of California Climate Investments that aims to strengthen the economy and improve the environment.

“The Isla Vista Mobility Plan project is one of the biggest IVCSD has taken on, and by going through it we are building capacity in the District and the community on many topics and skills," Jonathan Abboud, IVCSD’s General Manager, shared.

Watch this video to learn more about the Isla Vista Mobility Plan project, its efforts, and its goals for the future.