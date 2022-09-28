Chumash Casino honors breast cancer awareness month

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Chumash Casino plans to raise breast cancer awareness by launching Project Pink.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the resort will display pink-colored sweets, snacks, and drinks.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The new menu in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert include:

Cherry Matcha Cake

Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Hibiscus Coconut Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Chipotle Chocolate Mousse

Guava and Ginger Mousse

Fruity Pebble and Raspberry Cupcake

Pistachio Rosewater Tart

For more information on menu items, visit this website.