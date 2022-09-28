Skip to Content
Chumash Casino honors breast cancer awareness month

Santa Ynez Chumash Casino Resort

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Chumash Casino plans to raise breast cancer awareness by launching Project Pink.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the resort will display pink-colored sweets, snacks, and drinks.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The new menu in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert include:

  • Cherry Matcha Cake
  • Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie
  • Chocolate Raspberry Cake
  • Strawberry Shortcake
  • Hibiscus Coconut Cake
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Chipotle Chocolate Mousse
  • Guava and Ginger Mousse
  • Fruity Pebble and Raspberry Cupcake
  • Pistachio Rosewater Tart

For more information on menu items, visit this website.

