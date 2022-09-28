Chumash Casino honors breast cancer awareness month
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Chumash Casino plans to raise breast cancer awareness by launching Project Pink.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the resort will display pink-colored sweets, snacks, and drinks.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.
“It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The new menu in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert include:
- Cherry Matcha Cake
- Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie
- Chocolate Raspberry Cake
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Hibiscus Coconut Cake
- Red Velvet Cake
- Chipotle Chocolate Mousse
- Guava and Ginger Mousse
- Fruity Pebble and Raspberry Cupcake
- Pistachio Rosewater Tart
For more information on menu items, visit this website.