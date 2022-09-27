Sansum Diabetes Research Institute raises $700,000 at gala

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute raised $700,000 for the diabetic community at its recent gala, which was attended by nearly 400 people.

Michael Paskin and Dr. Kristen Castorino from the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute joined Your News Channel Tuesday morning to talk about the gala's successes and what the money will be used for.

The $700,000 will go immediately towards clinical research, education, and will provide resources to people who otherwise wouldn't have access, Paskin said.

"We will continue to work towards a cure and whatever else along the way, such as automated insulin delivery and all sorts of other solutions that help reduce the burden for people living with diabetes," Castorino added.

