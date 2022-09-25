Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 10:22 am
Published 10:53 am

SLOPOKE Fine Art of the West Exhibition and Sale takes over Solvang

SLOPOKE

SOLVANG, Calif. — The Flag Is Up Farms hosts the SLOPOKE Fine Art of the West Exhibition and Sale this weekend in Solvang. 

SLOPOKE is a western-themed exhibition and sale with 37 juried artists this year. 

This exhibition of western art is the only of its kind from Carmel to Laguna Beach, California. 

Last year, every artist sold at least one art piece with each sale over $2200. 

This Sunday is the last day of the exhibition and sale which will end at 4 p.m. this evening. 

Stay tuned for our 6 p.m. show for the showcase of the western art exhibition. 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
artexhibition
slopoke
westernart
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content