SLOPOKE Fine Art of the West Exhibition and Sale takes over Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. — The Flag Is Up Farms hosts the SLOPOKE Fine Art of the West Exhibition and Sale this weekend in Solvang.

SLOPOKE is a western-themed exhibition and sale with 37 juried artists this year.

This exhibition of western art is the only of its kind from Carmel to Laguna Beach, California.

Last year, every artist sold at least one art piece with each sale over $2200.

This Sunday is the last day of the exhibition and sale which will end at 4 p.m. this evening.

