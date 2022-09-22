Skip to Content
UCSB researcher charged for possession of child pornography on work-issued computer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A felony complaint has been filed against a UC Santa Barbara researcher after law enforcement officers discovered child pornography on a university-issued laptop, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The complaint, obtained by News Channel 3-12, was filed against researcher Matthew Peterson on July 28. It alleges that between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 29, 2022, Peterson was in possession or control of child pornography.

He was also charged with the special allegation of a serious/violent/registerable sex offense.

Peterson has been put on leave and is currently no permitted on campus pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the university, who said in a statement to News Channel 3-12 that it is aware of the allegations made against Peterson.

There was no additional information immediately available, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

