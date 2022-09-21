Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide.

CommUnify works to serve the most vulnerable populations in Santa Barbara County through education and coordinated services so that those populations can achieve economic stability and thrive, said spokeswoman Joni Kelly.

To help complete that goal, the organization is conducting a community needs assessment so it can identify pressing needs and partner with the community to find solutions and resources to address the challenges residents face, Kelly said.

The survey will ask questions about how its services are working for residents and what can be done in the future. The survey will remain open through Oct. 14. Click here to take the survey in English or Spanish.

CommUnify will also be conducting interviews and meetings with key groups in Santa Barbara County.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

