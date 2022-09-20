Santa Barbara Public Library receives $1.4 million grant for facility improvements

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Library is one of the public libraries in 174 cities across the state to receive part of the $254 million pot of state funding to help improve and renovate library facilities.

The Santa Barbara Libary was awarded $1.4 million to support the construction of the American Disabilities Act (ADA)-approved elevator and the installation of fire suppression systems at the Central Library. The library system also received $40,000 to go to the Eastside Library for a backup battery power system that will contribute to the Eastside Library and Franklin Center becoming a resiliency hub during times of emergencies, city officials said.

“Libraries provide critical needs to the community, and the investment in these facilities will ensure we can continue to make our spaces accessible and able to provide needed services during states of emergency, as SBPL did during the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudflows,” said Library Director Jessica Cadiente.

The funding comes from Gov. Gavin Newsom's Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program initiative to provide $439 million in total to renovate and improve libraries across the state.

A full list of projects to be funded in the first round of grants under the program can be found by clicking here.