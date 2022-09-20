Santa Barbara City Council still grappling with State Street parklet issue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members heard a State Street Interim Operations update alongside in-person and virtual public comments.

A majority of locals and tourists appear to enjoy the outside parklets that have opened up and created outdoor dining space on State Street.

Other people spoke up about they way parklets with roofs block signage of the majority of business that are not bars and restaurants.

Parade volunteers want to make sure the popular Fiesta, Solstice, and Holiday parades have a route that maximizes the audiences along the path.

Fiesta First Vice President David Bolton said they lost about 30 percent of the parade-goers when El Disfile Historico went along Cabrillo Blvd. He said he is okay with parades winding onto Santa Barbara Street which is also historic.

People calling in want to make sure the future decisions follow Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines as required by law.

City staff discussed a new fee structure for businesses that have benefited from free dining parklets on city property.

City staff said portability could be too costly for businesses that have already invested in outdoor dining areas.

In addition, they discussed making businesses responsible for cleaning beneath parklet platforms to prevent vermin and storm drain rain run-off issues.

The city council is being asked to approve design guidelines along the promenade and the 400 and 1300 blocks of State St.

Council members talked about compromises that will allow the city to have it all.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the outcome of the meeting tonight on the news.