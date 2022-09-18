Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 12:08 am
Published 11:54 pm

The Rhythmic Arts Project gets ready to jam

The Rhythmic Arts Project get ready for TRAP @ 25 fundraising concert at the Lobero this Saturday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Drummer and educator Eddie Tuduri is preparing for The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit this Saturday night at the Lobero

Some of last years performers will be back to support The Rhythmic Arts Project known as TRAP, which is a another term for a drum kit.

The show is called TRAP @ 25 since the nonprofit has been going strong for 25 years.

TRAP uses drumming and quarter notes as a way to reach and teach students with intellectual differences around the globe.

More than a dozen recording artists who have played with the likes of America, Toto, Chicago, Oingo Boingo, The Beach Boys and many more will take the stage.

Tuduri calls his band Pockets.

KTYD's Lyn Aubuchon will serve as emcee.

The show that includes a live auction with music memorabilia begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

For ticket information visit Lobero.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

