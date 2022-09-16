Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office staff reverses overdose at Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Wellpath healthcare partners successfully resuscitated an inmate who was overdosing at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Thursday.

Custody deputies found an inmate down in a shared cell around 7 p.m. on Thursday night, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Deputies quickly vacated the other cell member and, along with Wellpath staff, began life-saving measures. Staff suspected that the inmate was possibly overdosing and administered four doses of Narcan.

Jail staff continued CPR while waiting for the arrival of emergency medical staff and, within minutes, the inmate became responsive and was able to create on his own, Zick said.

The inmate was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff's Office wanted to remind residents of signs of overdose, which may include difficulty waking up, slowed breathing, confusion, and blue or pale lips and fingernails.

If you notice these signs, call 911 immediately and give naloxone. For more information about fentanyl overdose, the signs of overdose, and how to get naloxone, visit fentanylisforeversb.org