Monroe Elementary celebrates opening five new classrooms with ribbon cutting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District cut the ribbon on five new classrooms at Monroe Elementary on Friday morning, the first major project completed at the school in more than two decades.

District Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado and Monroe Principal Brian Naughton co-hosted the ceremony, and many Santa Barbara Unified Board members attended the ceremonies.

Elizabeth McGillivray of McGillivray Construction and Joe Wilcox of KBZ architects spoke about their work on the project over the 14-month journey.

The new classroom project began in the summer of 2021 and was funded through voter-approved Measure J funding, according to district officials. The two-building project cost $3.67 million.

“This is a moment to pause and celebrate, as one of our facilities got a major upgrade due to the commitment of not only the Monroe community, but also taxpayers with their support of the bond,” said Maldonado.

“Our mission is to provide our staff and students the most optimal places to learn, so that they can innovate and push us forward. Projects such as these provide the comfort that they need to do just that, and I’m grateful to a community that continues to understand that.”