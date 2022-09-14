California Highway Patrol to host free child passenger safety seat check in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol is hosting a free child passenger safety seat check on Saturday.

"Currently four out of every five child passenger safety seats have been installed or adjusted improperly," said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez. "Let our local health and safety professionals check your child's passenger safety seat to ensure it is installed correctly."

CHP officers will also check to see if the car seat has been recalled for any reason and provide valuable information, explain turn-around times, and provide tips to ensure the child seats are as secure as possible.

The event will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is by appointment only. Anyone who has car seats is encouraged to come.

The CHP will not be issuing citations during the safety check, and encourages everyone who will benefit from this check to sign up.

For more information, or to secure an appointment for the event, contact Officer Gutierrez at 805-967-1234.