Santa Barbara Public Library expanded hours for services during construction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As construction continues at the Santa Barbara Public Library, the library will be open for expanded hours for certain services.

Starting on Tuesday, the library's regular hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Then, on Thursdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to city officials.

The main level of the library will be open for holds pick-up and browsing, but seating, public Wi-Fi, printing, and computer access are still unavailable, according to the city.

The expanded hours at Eastside Library will remain in effect and Library on the Go vans will also continue to operate.

There are three different construction projects underway at the Central Library simultaneously, including work on the new Library Plaza, an American Disabilities Act accessible elevator that will provide access to the Children's Library and the upper level, and a lower-level staff area renovating.

"Construction projects often experience delays or unexpected challenges. Additional closure dates for construction-related power outages and water shut-offs are possible, but there is not a final schedule of when those interruptions will occur," city officials said, adding that updates will be posted on the library’s website, in the email newsletter, and on social media as they are available.

