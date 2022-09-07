Santa Barbara County residents asked to take housing, transportation survey to help inform how to spend $5.3 million of funding

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is urging residents to take an online community survey on housing and sustainable transportation to help guide what project could receive $5.3 million of state funding.

“This countywide survey is important because it gives us a better understanding of how people feel about their housing and transportation priorities,” said Dajung Chung, planning and public outreach intern for SBCAG.

“The information we collect helps community leaders make informed decisions about how best to use limited resources.”

The survey, available in English and Spanish, takes about five minutes and is part of SBCAG's efforts to gather data to help decide which projects could receive funding from California's Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 (REAP 2.0).

REAP 2.0 grants help accelerate progress toward the state's housing and climate goals.

The public can take the survey online, or attend one of the following in-person and online events:

In-Person:

Guadalupe: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 11 at the 99th Annual Fiestas Patrias 2022 ​Mexican Independence Day Celebration

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 11 at the 99th Annual Fiestas Patrias 2022 ​Mexican Independence Day Celebration Santa Ynez: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Sept. 22, Santa Ynez Chamber Mixer, Santa Ynez College School at 3525 Pine Street

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Sept. 22, Santa Ynez Chamber Mixer, Santa Ynez College School at 3525 Pine Street Isla Vista: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Oct. 1, California Clean Air Day, Isla Vista Recreation & Park District, 950 Embarcadero Del Mar

Online:

Housing & Sustainable Transportation Town Hall: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at (669) 900-9128, Webinar ID: 883 0585 2163 *Program in English, simultaneous interpretation in English and Spanish

5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at (669) 900-9128, Webinar ID: 883 0585 2163 *Program in English, simultaneous interpretation in English and Spanish REAP 2.0 Lunchtime Webinar: Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 21, REAP 2.0 Webinar via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at(669) 444-9171, Webinar ID: 863 2925 6120 *Program in English and intended for those interested in applying for the $5.3 million of REAP 2.0 funds

Click here for the survey in English.

Click here for the survey in Spanish.

Starting Oct. 6, SBCAG will invite housing authorities, school districts, special districts, community-based organizations, cities, and the county to submit proposals to use the $5.3 million. Eligible projects are required to reflect public input received and represent housing, transportation, infrastructure, climate change, infill development, and equity.

For more information on the REAP 2.0 program, click here. For questions about the survey, email info@sbcag.org or call SBCAG's Planning and Public Outreach Intern Dajung Chung at 805-961-8925.