Cardigans yarn store in Santa Barbara is closing its brick and mortar shop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Knitters from far and wide are going to miss Cardigans yarn store on 3030 State Street.

But is it not the end of the yarn for shoppers.

Store owner Tim Cardy said he plans to keep it going online.

Cardy said he chose not to renew his lease.

He wants to get creative by having knitting events.

He also plans to make knitting kits to sell on cardigansknitshop.com.

Customers in the shop said they are sad to see the location go.

They are making the most of the closing sale.

The sign outside Cardigans says "Everything must go."

Everything in the store is at least 30 percent off.

Cardy said the store's final day will be September 17.