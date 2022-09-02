Skip to Content
Authorities release name of pedestrian who died after being struck by semi-truck on Highway 101 in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Goleta early Thursday morning.

Paul Douglas Larson, 30 of Lompoc, was hit by a semi-truck on southbound Highway 101 just north of Turnpike Road as he was traveling by foot from the right shoulder of the southbound lanes towards the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck hit Larson while he was in the middle lane, and the driver stopped on the right shoulder and called 911 for assistance.

Larson was declared dead at the scene, and the accident shut down two of the highway lanes for roughly nine hours.

The driver of the big rig did not sustain any injuries and was not suspected to be driving under the influence.

