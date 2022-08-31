Skip to Content
Goleta Valley Library to serve as cooling center during heat wave

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library will be open as a cooling center from Wednesday through Sunday as an excessive heat warning is in effect across Santa Barbara County.

The library, located at 500 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta will be open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in honor of Labor Day.

The excessive heat warning is in effect in Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

For the latest information on the excessive heat warning, click here.

