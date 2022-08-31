Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 10 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 and Salinas Street, according to CHP incident response pages.

The left northbound lane was shut down, and traffic was moving in the two right lanes.

There was no additional information on which party the fatality belonged to, however, Santa Barbara County Coroner's staff were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

