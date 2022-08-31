Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 12:03 pm
Autism therapy provider helps kids on the spectrum transition back to school

360 Behavioral Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The transition back to school after a long summer vacation can be a stressful one, especially for students on the autism spectrum and their families. 

According to the CDC, 1 IN 26 children in California are diagnosed with autism. That is close to 4% of California kids. 

One autism therapy provider in Santa Barbara is finding simple ways to support the transition back to school for these kids. 

It’s called 360 Behavioral Health and it focuses on applied behavioral analysis. 

They work with kids of all ages, who are on the autism spectrum and focus on strategies that combine sensory and cognitive techniques. 

