Adams Elementary celebrates solar panel project completion with ‘Flip the Switch’ event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara celebrated the completion of a big solar panel project on Wednesday with a 'Flip the Switch' ribbon-cutting event.

"As a district, we challenge ourselves to be innovators and leaders — and this project is no less than setting the tone for how reusable energy can be utilized at all levels," Santa Barbara Unified School District Officials said.

Ryder Christ / KEYT

A new solar grid was installed on the blacktop at Adams Elementary. In addition to the much-needed shade, the grid will also see the school money.

Solar panels were installed at 14 district sites, including five elementary schools and eight secondary schools. The district is the first in the state to have six solar grids.

They will account for 98% of power needs and could be as high as 100% once secondary schools retrofit LED lighting, according to district officials.

The district will pay a flat rate per kWH used per the Power Purchase Agreement.