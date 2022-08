VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX has planned to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites to low orbit Earth at the Vandenberg Space Force Base on the night of Aug. 30.

The launch window of the mission is aimed at 10:40 p.m. with a backup window the following night at the same time, according to SpaceX officials.

A live stream of the launch will begin five minutes prior to liftoff and can be found here.