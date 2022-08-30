South Santa Barbara County movie theaters joining National Cinema Day celebration, $3 movies
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Eight movie theaters across Santa Barbara and Goleta are joining the National Cinema Day celebration by offering $3 movie screenings on Saturday, Sept. 3.
National Cinema Day is a one-day event that allows moviegoers to enjoy films at a discounted price. Theaters will also be offering exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions all day.
At Metropolitan Theaters, guests can purchase a discounted $6 small popcorn and a small soda combo.
Local participating theaters include:
- Arlington Theatres: 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Camino Real Cinemas: 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
- Fairview Theatres: 225 N. Fairview Ave, Goleta
- Fiesta 5 Theatre: 916 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Hitchcock Cinema: 371 South Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara
- Metro 4 Theatre: 618 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Paseo Nuevo Cinemas: 8 West De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara
- Riviera Theatre: 1528 Chapala Street, Suite 203