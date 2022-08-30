South Santa Barbara County movie theaters joining National Cinema Day celebration, $3 movies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Eight movie theaters across Santa Barbara and Goleta are joining the National Cinema Day celebration by offering $3 movie screenings on Saturday, Sept. 3.

National Cinema Day is a one-day event that allows moviegoers to enjoy films at a discounted price. Theaters will also be offering exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions all day.

At Metropolitan Theaters, guests can purchase a discounted $6 small popcorn and a small soda combo.

Local participating theaters include: