Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s scholarships available for Explorer Program participants

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is offering scholarships available to all current Explorer Program participants following a $100,000 endowment fund established by the department's Benevolent Posse.

The Explorer Program is made up of young adults who have completed eighth grade through the age of 20 and are interested in hands-on, pre-professional training and real-life experience in law enforcement services and other related professions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In the first year of the scholarship program, the endowment will fund two college scholarships of $2,500 each, according to sheriff's spokesman Robert Minter.

The endowment, created in perpetuity, was conceived and sponsored by Posse board member Richard Berti and his family.

“It’s critical to our community that we give our youth both the means to get an education but also hands-on experience to facilitate a career path such as in law enforcement. The Explorer Program gives students hands-on experience which can inspire and lead them to a career in criminal justice,” Berti said.

The endowment funds will be invested with and managed by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which will also annually review scholarship applications and select scholarship recipients, Minter said.

The Explorer Program members are required to attend regular meetings and participate in a two-week Basic Explorer Academy, along with participating in community events across the county and providing support to the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies with community-based operations such as Old Spanish Days or the Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria.

The explorers also participate in competitions held at various locations throughout the state. The Sheriff's Office maintains two Explorer posts, one in North County and one in South County. Those interested can email Senior Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.