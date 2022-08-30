Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Dolphin fountain overflows with bubbles in what city workers call a prank

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – City workers found a soapy mess in the dolphin fountain at the base of Stearns Wharf on Tuesday morning.

Snow-like bubbles were overflowing the fountain's brim and onto the ground nearby.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department said that from time to time, "pranksters" put dish soap in the water, causing the fountain to bubble over.

A city worker with the Water Department said that the bubbles were not only an inconvenience, but it damages the fountain pipes as well.

