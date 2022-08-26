Construction of new Santa Claus Lane bikeway and multipurpose path to begin after Labor Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Construction on a new Class I bikeway and multipurpose path connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue is set to begin after Labor Day.

The new path will be constructed between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail between San Point Road and Carpinteria Avenue, according to SB Roads.

New crosswalks, signage, landscaping, curbs, gutters, and bike lanes will be added at the intersection of Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street, and a new vehicular turnaround will be built at the end of Santa Claus Lane at the western end of the project.

The work will cause temporary partial closures across Carpinteria Avenue and limit through traffic near Sand Point Road, which will be one lane only during the bikeways construction.

The construction will require closing alternate business driveways off of Carpinteria Avenue for short periods of time, with the western first and third driveways being closed from September to November and the middle driveways being closed from November to December.

The construction project, expected to last until summer 2023, will close the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Santa Claus until its completion.

Visit www.SBROADS.com for more information.