Two oil piers set to be removed at Haskell’s Beach

GOLETA, Calif. – A six-month process to remove the final two oil piers at Haskell's Beach in Goleta will begin on Monday, marking the end of the Ellwood Oil Field that began production in the late 1920s and continued operation into the 1990s.

“This is a truly momentous occasion,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “This project, the culmination of a multi-year partnership between Goleta and the state, will remove two blighted and derelict structures marring our beautiful coastline. Their removal is a major step in ending a legacy of fossil fuel development in Santa Barbara County.”

At one point, the area of Haskell's Beach was home to 13 large piers and significant oil storage and processing facilities immediately onshore.

“These two derelict structures represent the last vestiges of pier-based oil and gas production in California and their removal is a major milestone for the region and the state,” said State Controller and State Lands Commission chair Betty T. Yee.

“Removal of these piers is one of several decommissioning projects the Commission is spearheading as part of California’s transition to a fossil fuel-free future.”

Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, crews will work Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to decommission the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 42101 and 421-2. Some work may be scheduled outside of those hours due to the surf zone location of the facilities, according to Goleta officials.

Around 500 truckloads of material from the decommissioning will be transported to an approved recycling and disposal facility.

Sections of Haskell's Beach may be temporarily closed to keep the public safe during the six-month process, but the beach will otherwise remain open. Removal of the piers and caissons will require equipment access along the beach during low tides, according to city officials.

