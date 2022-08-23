Santa Barbara seeking public input on civilian police oversight system

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara is seeking the public's input on a draft civilian police oversight ordinance that will guide efforts in implementing a civilian oversight system in the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“The city strives for transparency and accountability in its operations, and community input is vital to make those efforts successful,” said Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator.

“It is critically important that we hear from you during this stage of the process and throughout the implementation of the new civilian oversight system.”

The draft ordinance elevates and assigns new duties of police oversight to the five-member Fire and Police Commission, according to city officials. The commission, among other duties, will receive reports with data on the number and type of internal and external complaints received and the actions taken – including the number of officers disciplined and the level of discipline imposed.

It will also review and discuss, in open sessions with the Chief of Police, individual investigations when they become disposable under the California Public Records Acts and receive presentations from the police chief regarding any officer-involved shootings once determinations of findings have been made.

The draft ordinance prioritizes community participation and engagement as a key component of strengthening public understanding of what law enforcement officers confront on a day-to-day basis.

Click here to view the draft ordinance.

Public comments can be directed to FPOrdinance@SantaBarbaraCA.gov. The deadline to submit public comment to be presented to the Ordinance Committee is Sept. 20