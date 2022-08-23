Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women’s Services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is celebrating its 10-year anniversary for the women’s services in the new hospital.

The Brittingham Family Women’s Services includes the birth center, mother-infant care unit, and lactation services.

The facility opened in 2012 in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Over the past 10 years, Cottage Health has welcomed more than 21,700 newborns to the new hospital.

More than 2,100 babies were born at Cottage Health last year.

The hospital has earned prestigious international recognition as a Designated Baby-Friendly® hospital by Baby-Friendly USA Inc.

This award recognizes hospitals that offer mothers the information and skills needed to successfully breastfeed their babies.

“The Baby-Friendly designation is an important affirmation of our practices and commitment to provide the highest level of care to mothers and babies and their families,” said Laura Canfield, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Cottage Health.

Twenty-four-hour, seven-days a week breast-feeding support is provided by all Women Services staff nurses trained in lactation education plus lactation consultants on-staff are available seven days a week.

The Birth Center (for labor, delivery, and recovery) has 12 birthing rooms, each with a Jacuzzi tub that can be used for relaxation and pain management during labor.

All birth rooms have a sofa bed for the mother’s support person to spend the night

“After the baby is delivered, healthy infants are placed immediately on mom’s chest and remain in direct skin-to-skin contact for the “golden hour” following birth. This best practice promotes mother-infant bonding and breastfeeding,” Canfield added.

Mother-Infant Care Unit is where mom and baby stay after delivery until ready to go home. There are 19 private patient rooms, plus 5 semi-private rooms.

Room service is available for all meals so mothers can order food when they want

Wi-Fi and internet access are available, and each room has a sofa bed that allows a support person to spend the night with mom and baby.