Mother’s Helpers awarded 2022 Nonprofit of the Year for California’s 19th state senate district

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mother's Helpers was awarded the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year for California's 19th Senate District for the 13th year in a row.

Mother's Helpers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping mothers with babies who find themselves in fragile financial circumstances. The organization gathers and receives essential baby items to donate to moms who are in need.

State Senator Monique Limón awarded the nonprofit the honor on Monday.

"This was an incredibly special day for us, not only for having the award presented when we could all be there to experience it but because we had so many community leaders from Goleta and Santa Barbara come out to support us (and Monique)," Mother's Helpers executive director Dan La Berge said.

"It was a great day, an incredible memory, and worth every Sunday we've worked over the past 13 years to reach this honor. We all felt very proud and appreciated."

Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez, Goleta Mayor Pro-Tem Stuart Kasdin, Goleta City Councilman James Kyriaco, and Goleta Union School District Trustee Luz Reyes-Martin were just some of the local elected officials in attendance at Monday's award ceremony.