Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman, approximately 45 years old, was biking in the area of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Road in the Santa Ynez Valley when she got into an accident just before 9 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

She was taken by ground ambulance to a County Air Support Unit helicopter for a head injury she sustained in the accident. She then boarded with firefighter paramedics and was transported to the hospital.

There was no other information immediately available.