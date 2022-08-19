Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 2:43 pm

See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta just got a little bit sweeter as See's Candy moved into the Camino Real Marketplace and celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

The grand opening celebration began at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, and city officials like Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte attended the ceremony.

This is the second See's Candy location in southern Santa Barbara County.

See's Candy is an American-made candy store that has been in operation for 101 years.

The new site in Goleta is located at 7044 Market Place Drive.

