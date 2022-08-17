Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Salvation Army distributes backpacks and school supplies to Santa Barbara students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With Santa Barbara students heading back to school in the next few days, the Salvation Army of Santa Barbara partnered with local elected officials to gather and distribute much-needed backpacks and school supplies to students in need.

Santa Barbara Unified School District board member and newly-elected Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps helped connect the Salvation Army with "We Care," a program run by Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez, according to organizing officials.

The Salvation Army team quickly obtained backpacks and school supplies to distribute to kids in Santa Barbara's Westside neighborhood.

Santa Barbara City Councilman OScar Gutierrez, who represents the Westside neighborhood, participated in Wednesday's school supply distribution at Bohnett Park.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

