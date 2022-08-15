Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At least one victim was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Monday morning after a two-car accident in downtown Santa Barbara.

A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. Parts of the intersection were closed while emergency responders arrived at the scene. The road is now back open.

The cause of the crash and if any other victims suffered injuries is not immediately known.