Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire released Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety to prevent vegetation fires.

The release of these guidelines came about after Santa Barabara County Fire Investigators found that a ride-on-lawn mower caused a vegetation fire in Santa Ynez.

The guidelines include beginning activities before 10 am and checking the weather beforehand.

Do not use machines with heat in during the hottest time of the day or during high winds.

Most importantly avoid hot engines under dry grass, large rocks, and flammable materials.

Christina Rodriguez

